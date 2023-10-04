BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 33-year-old Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two counts of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Theft and two counts of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Sexually Abuse.

As a result of these pleas, Emanuel Twitty will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Twitty will not be eligible for parole until he has at least served at least half his sentence.

A detective with the College Station Police Department originally started investigating a series of burglaries in College Station on October 3, 2022. The detective discovered a similar suspect description in each of the burglaries, as well as similar suspect behavior.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says that a victim called the Police Department on September 8, 2022 to report that she woke up in her room to an unknown man standing over her bed. The victim said the suspect had a gun and told her they were “going to have some fun.”

The victim fought back against the suspect and ran out of the apartment. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The D.A.’s Office also said that a victim called the Police Department on September 30, 2022 to report that she woke up in her apartment to find a man in a mask standing over her. The man groped her and started strangling her when she fought back. The victim was able to escape from the suspect and he fled the scene.

The victim was examined by forensic nurses at Baylor Scott & White, who obtained DNA samples from the victim’s neck and observed her to have injuries consistent with being strangled.

According to the D.A.’s Office, College Station Police responded to a Burglary in progress call on October 2, 2022. Police responded and found Twitty in the process of fleeing the apartment with property belonging to the victims of the October 2 burglary.

The detective compared the descriptions of the suspect, obtained multiple surveillance and traffic cam videos, interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained a search warrant for Twitty’s phone and his DNA. Searches on Twitty’s phone revealed that he was researching burglaries and sexual abuse of women, as well as local apartments for college students.

The D.A.’s Office says that the GPS location data on Twitty’s phone placed him at the scenes of the September 8 and September 30 burglaries. DNA obtained from the neck of the September 30 victim was analyzed and linked Twitty to this attack.

This case was investigated by the College Station Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue.