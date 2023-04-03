COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A victim of a shooting at a College Station house party is out of the hospital. Police are searching for the suspect.

College Station Police officers were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Officers discovered that the victim was at a house party in the 2000 block of Moses Creek Court.

The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old man. Police report the man is out of surgery, in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. Officers gathered evidence from the scene.

Police say this appears to be an isolated event, and a suspect has not been identified. If you have any information, you can call 979-764-3600 and reference case number #2023-002810.

Police are looking to gather any video from those who were at this house party, or any surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras in the immediate area to identify the suspect.

Police say there is no danger to the public. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.