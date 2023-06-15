COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan man turns himself in after his involvement in a drunk driving crash last September.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at approximately 2:24 a.m. on September 4, 2022. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that crashed into a light pole. The vehicle was on its roof, and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not on scene at the time that officers arrived. Later that morning, a man arrived at the hospital who was involved in the crash.

It was determined that this man – identified as 22-year-old Jovan Gonzalez, of Bryan – was the driver of the vehicle. Gonzalez was not arrested due to injuries sustained from the crash.

On June 14, 2023, Gonzalez turned himself in to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Jail on the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated.