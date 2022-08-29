BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that police originally responded to a Bryan resident on October 9, 2017, for a report of an assault. The 9-1-1 caller was a young child in the home who reported that his mother was being abused by his father – and that they were barricaded inside a room in the home.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the child and his father – identified as 38-year-old Shamron Marqueale Johnson – who then fled and threw a gun over a fence and into a neighbor’s back patio.

Officers spoke with the victim, who reported that Johnson slapped her across the face several times during an argument – leaving her with a bruised and swollen face.

Johnson was arrested that night and charged with Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Johnson was previously convicted of Assault Family Violence against the same victim in 2011.

The District Attorney’s Office says that ever since this October 2017 arrest, police have been called out to the home two more times – once in 2020 and another time in 2021 for additional assaults committed against the same victim.

Prior to jury selection, Johnson chose to plead guilty and accept a sentence of 15 years for both the Family Violence Assault and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Johnson has been previously convicted of Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Manufacture and Deliver of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest and Injury to a Child.

The District Attorney’s Office says Assault Family Violence is a third-degree felony punishable by up to ten years in prison if a defendant has been previously convicted of an offense involving family violence – however, due to Johnson’s prior criminal history, he faced an enhanced range of punishment.