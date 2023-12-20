BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a Bryan Police officer.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Jose Ramirez pled guilty to Assault on a Peace Officer in front of Judge David Hilburn in the 361st District Court on Tuesday.

The Bryan Police officer originally conducted a traffic stop on Ramirez on December 12, 2022. Ramirez failed to stop at a stop sign. As the officer turned around, Ramirez immediately pulled over to the side of the road and sought to distance himself from his vehicle.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says Ramirez admitted that he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance. He also admitted that he believed he had open warrants out of the Bryan Municipal Court.

Ramirez was ordered to sit down and remain on scene as the officer ran his information. Instead of obeying the officer’s instructions, Ramirez attempted to flee the scene. The officer attempted to restrain Ramirez.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says Ramirez grabbed the officer’s ring finger, twisting it and pulling it. He caused a spiral fracture to the officer. This led to the officer having surgery on his broken finger, as well as several months of physical therapy.

Ramirez fled the scene, but was apprehended by the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Constables’ Office minutes later.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says Ramirez has previous convictions for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault Family Violence Strangulation and Possession of a Controlled Substance.