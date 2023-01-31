BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counds of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

40-year-old Gonzalo Gonzales pled guilty on Monday – and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on one count and ten years in prison on the second count. As part of the plea agreement, those two prison sentences will be served consecutively, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

A twelve-year-old girl reported to her mother in July 2020 that Gonzales toucher her in a sexually inappropriate way when she was eight or nine years old. The girl’s mother reported this abuse to the Bryan Police Department.

As part of the investigation, the child was interviewed by the Scotty’s House organization in Brazos County – where she also received counseling. During the interview, the girl described the abuse she initially reported to her mother – as well as an incident where Gonzales made her touch him inappropriately.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Gonzales denied the allegations when he was interviewed. Gonzales told police that thet child would have come forward sooner if the abuse actually happened.

The State was prepared to call an expert at trial to describe the delay in disclosure of abuse and the frequency with which it occurs. Gonzales’ guilty plea prevented the victim from being required to testify in court and relive the abuse.

Gonzales is also charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in Frio County, Texas.