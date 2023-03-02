BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Washington, Texas man pleads guilty to Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction and is sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the plea occurred on February 21.

In the early morning hours of February 24, 2019, College Station Police responded to an apartment complex for an attempted break-in. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Chester Coleman III, attempted to knock down her door.

Officers were unable to serve Coleman with a criminal trespass warning due to him fleeing the scene. However, he was verbally warned by the police not to return to the apartment.

On March 26, 2019, Coleman returned to the apartment complex and assaulted his ex-girlfriend as she tried to enter her apartment. While the College Station Fire Department provided medical treatment to the victim, College Station Police attempted to find Coleman, who fled the scene. The victim was later treated at College Station Medical Center.

The Police Department obtained a warrant for Coleman’s arrest, and he was arrested in Washington County on May 19, 2019.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says that after a jury was impaneled, Coleman requested to change his plea to guilty. As part of the plea, Coleman agreed to a lifetime protective order, which prevents him from having any contact with the victim. Coleman’s guilty plea also prevented the victim from being required to testify in court, though she was able to be present for the plea and hear Coleman accept responsibility for the assault.

Coleman previously served three years in prison for a domestic violence case in Washington County.