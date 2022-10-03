BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Bryan double homicide.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Frankie Lee Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder on Thursday. The jury heard testimony for two days before reaching a guilty verdict.

Several men got together at 1506 Frankfort Street in Bryan on October 3, 2017. The men were wearing masks, carried guns, and were demanding money and narcotics. Two people were home at this time, and were forced at gunpoint to lay face down in their living room. These men also forced another man and woman at the home to lie down on the floor.

After robbing the men and burglarizing the home, the victims – identified as Tarrant Franklin and Dominique Franklin – were shot and killed. Another victim, identified as David Jenkins, was shot and almost died from his injuries. Jenkins was saved by a Bryan Police officer who arrived on scene and used combat medical skills learned in the Army.

The D.A.’s Office says that after the murder, Bell called a family member and was given a ride shortly after the capital murder. During this ride, Bell admitted he killed the two men because his mask started falling off.

Bryan Police detectives were later able to identify Bell as a suspect after an anonymous tip. The tipster was later found and cooperated with police. This information led to police gathering evidence which placed Bell’s phone near the scene at the time and connected him with the other suspect.

Phone records and data put both Bell and his accomplice in the same place over the corresponding time of the murders. This data then showed Bell fleeing the area and going to Houston.

The D.A.’s Office says a warrant was issued, and the hunt for Bell was underway. It took over two months to finally apprehend Bell – with the help of U.S. Marshals. Bell was previously sentenced to twelve years for a shooting in 2005, when he was 18 years old. Bell was out of prison for just a few months when he robbed and killed Tarrant and Dominique at close range.

Bryan PD investigated this case with assistance from the College Station Police Department.