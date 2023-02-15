BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man pleads guilty to Assault on a Peace Officer and is sentenced to four years in prison.

Jay Aull plead guilty to the charge on Tuesday, and was sentenced by Judge David Hilburn. The plea came after a jury was selected in the case late Monday afternoon.

Bryan Police were originally called to the Tejas Center on May 31, 2022 after a store clerk reported that Aull was harassing customers and making threats. An officer responded to the scene and found Aull intoxicated outside of the store.

The officer attempted to issue Aull a criminal trespass warning. During the attempt, Aull became aggressive and combative towards the officer. Aull then tried to leave the scene after the officer told him to stay there so he could issue Aull a criminal trespass warning.

The officer restrained Aull so he could avoid escaping. After the officer retrained Aull on the ground, he bit the officer’s arm, broke through the officer’s skin and drew blood. More officers were required to take down Aull, who continued to be threatening and aggressive towards officers.

After the assault, Aull told the officer he bit that he had an infectious blood disease. As a result, the officer had to seek months of preventative medical care to ensure he did not contract any diseases.