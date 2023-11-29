Brazos County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The man accused of killing one person and injuring several more during a shooting spree at a Bryan cabinet business is unfit to stand trial.

That decision came Tuesday, after several psychologists examined Larry Bollin. The 27-year-old charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to an existing murder charge related to the April 8, 2021 shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets.

Bollin’s trial was set to begin on Monday, Dec. 4th, but that has now been put on hold. There is no word on when he will next be in court.

He is accused of killing 40-year-old Timothy Smith, who lived in Bryan and worked at Kent Moore.

Bollin faces an additional charge in nearby Grimes County, where he’s accused of shooting and injuring a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper after leaving the scene of the Bryan shooting, according to online records. Bryan Police say this is considered a separate incident from the cabinet store shooting.