BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has received minor injuries in an early morning shooting in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane shortly after 3 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. The person with minor injuries was found and treated on scene by medics.

This comes after shootings early Saturday morning and Sunday night resulted in victims being transported to the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.