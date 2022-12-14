BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has said that 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave has been found.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Bryan Police Department need your help to find a girl listed as missing and endangered.

17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was last seen at approximately 11:30 pm Sunday in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle in Bryan. She is 5’3″, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with green eyes. Cassandra has a piercing over her left eye and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white pajama pants.

Cassandra Shali Meave. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

Authorities believe that she is in danger of harm due to the people she might be with. If you see Cassandra, do not approach her – but instead call 9-1-1. You can also call the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888.