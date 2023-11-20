COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the College Station Police Department need your help to find a woman considered missing and endangered.

40-year-old Kristina Marie Alexander was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday in the

2500 block of Texas Avenue in College Station. She was wearing a black/gold long coat, blue jeans and flip flops. She is possibly in a white 2012 Chevy Equinox.

Kristina Marie Alexander. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

Kristina Marie Alexander. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

Kristina Marie Alexander. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

Alexander is 5’4”, weighs 106 pounds, and has brown hair. She is possibly wearing a blue wig with a bandana. She has brown eyes, and has a small tattoo on her chest.

Authorities believe Kristina is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you see her, do not approach her, but instead call law enforcement. If you have information on her whereabouts, you can contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.