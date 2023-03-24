COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a College Station crash.

College Station Police officers were working a fatality accident at Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road early Friday morning. Traffic was diverted at Fraternity Row for southbound traffic, while northbound traffic was diverted through the Tigerland Express Exxon Station. The Criminal Investigations Division and Accident Reconstruction also responded to the scene.

Police say a motorcyclist was traveling south on Wellborn Road and collided with a Mercedes which was turning from the northbound lane of Wellborn to go west bound Rock Prairie. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. Next of kin has not been identified.

All southbound lanes of Wellborn Road are shut down. East and westbound Rock Prairie Road are open. Northbound Wellborn is back open.

