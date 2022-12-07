BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan.

Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

The department issued an update around 9 p.m. Tuesday, saying the motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Travelers were asked to continue to find alternate routes and to avoid this area.

This collision is still under investigation.