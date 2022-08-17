COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a vehicle accident in College Station.

Police and Fire units responded to the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday for a major accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling south on Texas Avenue and the pickup truck was traveling north on Texas Avenue.

The pickup had a flashing yellow yield sign to turn west bound onto Southwest Parkway, entered the intersection and struck the driver of the motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Joseph Hospital ER with a serious bodily injury.

The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for Fail to Yield Right-of-Way.