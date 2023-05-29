COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A young woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident in College Station.

Police officers responded to Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive at approximately 10:22 a.m. Monday regarding an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The woman driving the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as 20-year-old Ashley Anglin, of College Station.

