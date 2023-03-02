Brazos County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 50-year-old Navasota woman was killed in a traffic crash involving an 18-wheeler.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 105 and Farm-to-Market Road 159 – southeast of Navasota in Brazos County.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2011 Freightliner was going east on State Highway 105 and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu – driven by Kimberly Fridel, of Navasota – was going south on on FM-159.

Troopers reported that the driver of the Malibu went through a stop sign at the intersection and struck the rear of the trailer the Freightliner was towing.

Fridel was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.