Bryan/College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — 2-year-old German Shepherd Taps has joined the Texas A&M University Police Department. She was born in Poland and is partnered with Officer John Browning.

The two attended the Pacesetter K9 Academy in Liberty Hill, Texas in June. They completed a 120-hour detection course there and Taps was certified as an Explosives Detection and Tracking Dog.

Texas A&M University Police K9 Taps and Officer John Browning

Texas A&M plans to use Taps on the campus and community. She will also provide support at sporting and other events, as well as help other area law enforcement agencies.

ASCO(Associated Supply Company) in Bryan gifted K9 Taps to the department through a grant from K9s4COPS, which is a non-profit foundation. According to K9s4COPS, training costs anywhere from $15,000 to $45,000.