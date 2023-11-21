BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new phone scam making its rounds.

The caller claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office and provides a fake name. He also claims that he missed a federal court appearance and needs to resolve the problem.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will never ask for payment or other personal information over the phone. If you receive a similar call, do not give out any personal information and end the call.

You can call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900 with the name of the individual and ask to speak with them to make sure it is a legitimate call.