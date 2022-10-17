BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.

DPS troopers said the pickup failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck the side of the bus, with the pickup rolling over in the northbound ditch.

The driver of the pickup was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital. The driver of the bus was not hurt. Bryan ISD spokesman Clay Falls said the one child on the bus was also not injured.