COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash in College Station.

College Station Police said early Thursday morning that officers responded to the 3100 block of Harvey Road, between Veterans Park and Associates Avenue. They discovered that two vehicles were involved in a crash.

All traffic east and westbound in the area was shut down. Travelers were diverted to Copperfield Parkway to get back to University Drive.

One of the drivers was found dead, and the other driver was transported to a local hospital.

The department said at 6:30 a.m. that the roadway between Copperfield Parkway and Associates Drive remains closed. Travelers should avoid this area, and should not drive around the road barriers.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the roadway is back open. Police say this accident will continue be investigated, and the identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.