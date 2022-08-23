BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 6, near Farm-to-Market 2154.

DPS says the preliminary crash investigation says that at approximately 3:05 p.m. Monday, a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma were traveling northbound. A 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound.

The Jeep attempted to change lanes, struck the Dodge, and then struck the 2022 Toyota. This caused the Dodge to cross over the center median and into the northbound lanes traveling south – striking the 2005 Toyota head-on.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota has been identified as 53-year-old Wenjun Li, of Sugarland – who was pronounced dead on scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenney Elliot.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 21-year-old Jesus Sic, of Bryan – who was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health and treated for his injuries. The drivers of the Jeep and 2022 Toyota were not injured.

This investigation is ongoing.