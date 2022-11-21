COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two more are injured in a College Station crash.

The College Station Police Department said early Sunday morning that officers responded to a major accident involving a bus and an SUV in the 2800 block of Highway 6. The department’s Crime Scene Unit and Accident Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene – in addition to the College Station Fire Department.

The northbound lanes of traffic were shut down.

