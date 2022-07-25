COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and two other people are injured in an early morning vehicle accident in College Station.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday regarding a major accident at the 800 block of Texas Avenue and the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers found a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe which appeared to have struck a pole and rolled over.

Police say the Tahoe suffered “catastrophic damage” upon impact. The driver and rear driver’s seat passenger were trapped inside the vehicle with injuries, but were conscious and breathing. A front seat passenger was found outside of the vehicle, and appeared to have been ejected.

The passenger, identified as 20-year-old Erik Garcia, of Bryan, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and rear seat passenger were extracted from the vehicle by the College Station Fire Department and taken to the hospital. College Station PD’s Accident Reconstruction, Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene were called to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.