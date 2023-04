BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers are investigating the shooting in the 300 block of Legion Court. Travelers are urged to avoid this area.

Police later said that the victim is reported to have non-life threatening injuries, and that this does not appear to be a random shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.