COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station.

College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital.

Police sent out an update on Friday morning, saying the victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the leg. An officer immediately placed a tourniquet on the victim to stop the bleeding. A total of eight spent rounds were found in the parking lot, and two vehicles were struck by gunshots.

The victim is in stable condition at this time, and the identity of this victim will not be released publicly. If you have any information on this shooting, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.