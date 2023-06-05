COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two College Station shooting victims have been released from the hospital after an early Sunday morning shooting.

College Station Police officers were dispatched to The Bend Apartments, located at 1550 Crescent Pointe Parkway, at approximately 4:20 a.m. Police say numerous gunshots were reported.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered one man with a gunshot wound. They started treating the man until the College Station Fire Department arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and was later released.

It was later discovered that another victim arrived at a Houston-area hospital. This victim was also treated and released.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident. If you have any information on this shooting, you can call the department at 979-764-3600.