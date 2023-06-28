COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in College Station.

College Station Police officers responded to the 3800 block of Westfield Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Travelers were told to avoid this area.

The department released an update at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, saying officers responded for a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. One person was found with a gunshot wound.

Medical care was provided until the College Station Fire Department arrived on scene. The person was transported to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public.