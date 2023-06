COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in College Station on Thursday.

Officers responded to The Ivy apartments, located at 1201 Harvey Road, regarding reports of a victim being stabbed. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the victim.

Police say the victim has been transported to a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.