BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a College Station shooting on Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Harvey Road regarding reports of the shooting. Police say a citizen called 9-1-1 around 4 p.m. and reported hearing gunshots.

Police were then notified at approximately 4:15 p.m. that a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in Bryan. The victim has suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was seeking medical attention.

If you have any information on this shooting, you can contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 and reference case #2023-006768.