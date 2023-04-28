BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after an early Friday morning shooting in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers responded to the 2500 block of W Villa Maria Road at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. One person was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All involved parties have been identified.

Police say this was not a random shooting incident, and that all involved parties are associated with each other. This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.