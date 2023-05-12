BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died after a vehicle accident in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers were dispatched Thursday to a single vehicle collision in the southbound lanes of North Earl Rudder Freeway, on State Highway 6, at the Briarcrest Drive overpass. Southbound traffic was down to one lane. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

Police sent out an update later in the day saying Southbound North Earl Rudder Freeway was closed near the Briarcrest Drive overpass. Southbound traffic was diverted onto the southbound Frontage Road at the William J Bryan Parkway exit. The area has since reopened.

Police announced late Thursday night that one driver was transported from the scene to the hospital with accident-related injuries. This driver was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.