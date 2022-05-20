COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead in a College Station motorcycle crash.

Police officers were dispatched to the crash early Friday morning at the 2400 block of the southbound access road of Highway 6. The sole victim was found dead on scene.

The southbound access road was closed between Holleman Drive and Southwest Parkway. Travelers are encouraged to avoid this area.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this investigation, you can call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.