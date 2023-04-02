College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — College Station police officers are looking for help solving a shooting that took place late Saturday night. Someone drove the 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a hospital.

Officers learned the man was at a house party in the 2000 block of Moses Creek Court when the shooting took place. He is now out of surgery and his condition has stabilized.

Police officers are looking for any video of the party from those who attended. They are also asking for any surveillance/doorbell camera video in the area that might have captured the shooting.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. If you have any information, please call 979-764-3600 and reference case number #2023-002810.