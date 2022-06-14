COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a drug transaction in College Station turns into a robbery, which turned into a shooting.

Officers responded the 1100 block of Southwest Parkway at 1:44 p.m. Monday for a Deadly Conduct in Progress. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the victims came to this location for a drug transaction – which led to a robbery.

The suspect fired one shot into the vehicle during the drug transaction. The victims transported themselves to the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room in College Station. They are being treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

The suspect has been identified, and was arrested on scene without incident. The suspect has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.