COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A new grass roots effort in Texas seeks to support departments of law enforcement.

Operation Safe Shield (OSS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit which was started in the Brazos Valley in 2021 to help protect law enforcement officers while on patrol. The organization is raising funds to install bullet-resistant windows in law enforcement patrol vehicles.

The group had its first benefit for Brazos County in April, and raised $320,000 to equip 45 patrol vehicles with the new technology safety glass. The group is currently planning additional fundraising activity in the Burleson, Waller, Fayette and Harris Counties within the next few months.

The total coverage area of Operation Safe Shield includes the following counties – Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Robertson, Madison, Washington, Leon, Harris, Montgomery, Galveston, Brazoria, Liberty, Chambers, Fort Bend, Waller, Fayette, Colorado, Lee, Bastrop and McLennan.

For more information on Operation Safe Shield, you can visit the organization’s website.