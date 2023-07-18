COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – More than 1,600 fire service professionals are attending the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s (TEEX) annual Fire Training School in College Station.

This event brings firefighters and emergency service personnel from across the state of Texas, as well as from across the nation. The events are taking place at the Brayton Fire Training Field, located at 1595 Nuclear Science Road.

More than 750 students will attend for the first week in order to strengthen their skills in more than 20 courses dealing with industrial firefighting. In the second week, from July 23 to 28, the Municipal Fire School will draw nearly 900 municipal and volunteer firefighters for 29 courses.

The tenative schedule is:

Tuesday, July 18, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Industrial Fire School)

Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Municipal Fire School)

Wednesday, July 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Public Firefighting Demonstration Night)

These participants will train on topics such as rescue, hazardous material response, fire pump operations, leadership and EMS. In addition to courses and training opportunities, the annual schools include vendor shows, memorials and a night of firefighting demonstrations open to the public.

TEEX recently celebrated the grand opening of the Les W. Bunte Jr. Administration and Classroom Complex. This 38,692-square-foot building includes an interactive lobby, 14 classrooms with interactive learning technology, a gift shop, staff offices, a computer lab and a parents’ room. The complex will be used during Annual Schools.

For more information about TEEX, you can visit TEEX.org.