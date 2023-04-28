COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – An overnight standoff in College Station has ended peacefully, with one person taken into custody.

College Station Police say that its SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiation Teams, Bomb Squad and Patrol Division responded late Thursday night to the 300 block of Woodland Springs Drive regarding a report of a barricaded person. Residents in this area were asked to shelter in place during this time.

62-year-old Wallace Joseph Macey, of College Station, later surrendered peacefully, and was taken into custody by members of the SWAT Team on Friday morning. Macey has been charged with Obstruction or Retaliation and Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities.