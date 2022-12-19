BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department needs your help to identify a person of interest believed to be related to ongoing sexual assault investigations.

The Bryan Police Department received a call at 3:15 p.m. Friday about a suspicious person who was seen on exterior residential security cameras. The reporting party was checking their camera footage and noticed a person wearing a blue hooded jacket, gloves and black pants on their porch at around 5:26 am. The reporting party called the department upon viewing the footage.

(Courtesy: Bryan Police Department)

The department believes the person pictured above could be related to the two ongoing sexual assault investigations. This incident is treated as being related until the department can determine otherwise.

The department is asking anyone in the area between South College Avenue and Wellborn Road, south of West Villa Maria Road, to check any security cameras they may have between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on December 16. If you know of any person matching the above description or someone who might own the clothing shown in the video or photo provided, you are urged to contact the Bryan Police Department.

The department would also like to remind all residents to remain vigilant, and to lock the doors and windows to their homes. If you have any information related to this incident, you can contact the Bryan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 979-361-3888.