COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A dog has been discovered near College Station dumpsters in poor condition, and police are looking for those responsible.

College Station Animal Control responded to the 400 block of Boyett Street for an animal welfare concern at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday. When the officer arrived, an adult male poodle mix was discovered.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department) (Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

The dog is tan in color, and was inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it. The kennel was found between two dumpsters in a public parking area.

The College Station Police Department says the dog was in extremely poor body condition, and is receiving emergency care. College Station Animal Control needs your help to identify those responsible.

If you have any information, you can contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 and reference case #2023-006784.