BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan Texas Utilities is raising awareness about a new phone scam.

The company said on social media that scammers are calling customers and threatening to disconnect their services in 30 minutes if they do not pay.

The company says these scam calls are coming from 979-260-5075 – which they say is not an official Bryan Texas Utilities number.

If you have questions about your account, the company urges you to hang up from this number and call their official number at 979-821-5700.