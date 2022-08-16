COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station roads were clear Tuesday morning after police were held at bay at an overnight standoff.

Police responded late Monday night to the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway after reports of a barricaded subject in the area.

The department posted on social media that officers and a SWAT team were on the scene. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

The department posted early Tuesday morning that Northbound Southwest Parkway, at Welsh Avenue to Nevada Street, was closed – and that Welsh Avenue was closed. The deaprtment posted later on Tuesday morning that the scene was clear, and that all roadways were back open.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story.