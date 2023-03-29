COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A College Station infant’s death is under investigation.

The College Station Police Department, College Station Fire Department and detectives were called to 1501 Holleman Oaks Drive on Wednesday morning for reports of an infant that was not breathing. The child was later transported to a local hospital, and has passed away.

Police say the circumstances into the infant’s death will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.