COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cypress Grove Intermediate School student is in police custody after making a statement about possessing an explosive device.

The College Station Police Department says a twelve-year-old student made the statement. School administrators were immediately notified and contacted 9-1-1 around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown and was searched. Police say there was no evidence of an explosive device in or near the school.

The student has been taken into custody, and has been transported to Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center for False Alarm or Report.

Police say there is no further danger to the public or to students.