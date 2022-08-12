Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning.

After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated.

The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around 9:45 Monday morning.

The Bryan Police Department is working a possible hostage situation in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PymMO2yQXw — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 12, 2022

The possible hostage situation was in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, which is just west of Blinn College.

Police and Blinn College both asked people to avoid the area.

Possible hostage situation in apartments by the Bryan Campus. Police are on site. Please avoid this area until further notice. 8/12/2022, 9:00 a.m. — Blinn College District (@BlinnCollege) August 12, 2022

While police say the call was unsubstantiated, officers will investigate what they call, ‘a threat’.