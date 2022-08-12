Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning.
After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated.
The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around 9:45 Monday morning.
The possible hostage situation was in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, which is just west of Blinn College.
Police and Blinn College both asked people to avoid the area.
While police say the call was unsubstantiated, officers will investigate what they call, ‘a threat’.