BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.

Falls says Coach Hill was in a bad accident while driving a bus for Santa’s Wonderland on the morning of November 20. The other driver was killed after causing the crash, and both vehicles caught fire.

Monday night’s event is open to the public, and will be taking place at the Rudder Football Field – located at 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway. The event is sponsored by the Rudder High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes.