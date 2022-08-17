BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A regional Amber Alert has been issued on behalf of the Bryan Police Department.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina. She is Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

Ana was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station.

Authorities believe Ana was taken by people “whose presence place her in danger of death or serious bodily injury.” The Network says they are possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with a Texas license plate of HBY0222 fleeing towards the Texas-Mexico Border.

If you have any information on Ana’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.