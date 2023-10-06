BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A repeat DWI offender has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by by Judge David Hilburn.

62-year-old Carl Young pled guilty on Thursday to two separate charges of Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or More Offenses.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Bryan Police Department originally received a call on July 4, 2019 regarding a drunk driver near the intersection of Villa Maria Road and 2818. The caller told police that a Suburban was driving erratically and had almost hit their vehicle. Police responded to the call and pulled over the Suburban that Young was driving.

While Young was talking with officers on scene, he showed multiple signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Inside Young’s Suburban, officers found multiple open alcohol containers.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says officers conducted a field sobriety test, and Young was arrested on scene for Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or More Offense. After the arrest, a blood test showed Young’s blood alcohol content to be .216, which is more than two times the legal limit.

While out on bond for the July 4, 2019 offense, Young was arrested on October 31, 2022 for another Felony Driving While Intoxicated offense. In this offense, Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over Young’s vehicle after he was seen swerving and failing to maintain a single lane.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says after the deputies attempted to stop Young, he drove into an intersection with a red light. He then directly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

While Young was talking with deputies, they noticed he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Deputies also found a half-empty, open bottle of liquor in his vehicle.

The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says Young’s blood alcohol content in this arrest was determined to be .242, which is over three times the legal limit.

In addition, Young had previous convictions for Arson and Sexual Assault. These cases were investigated by the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.