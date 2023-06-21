Brazos County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new scam where someone is pretending to be a law enforcement employee.

According to a press release, the person is calling people, giving a name and a badge number, and then spinning an elaborate back story.

The sheriff’s office says this is all to gain the victim’s trust and then steer the conversation to paying money for bail or fines. Often the scammer asks for money in the form of gift cards or other payment methods.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says it will never demand immediate payments or personal information over the phone.

The department offers these suggestions to keep you safe from scammers:

Exercise Caution with Unsolicited Calls: When receiving unexpected calls, especially from unknown numbers, exercise caution. Scammers may falsify their caller ID to appear as a trusted source.

Verify Caller Identity: The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office does not contact individuals by phone to demand immediate payment or threaten arrest. If you receive such a call, refrain from disclosing personal or financial information. Hang up and independently verify the caller’s identity by using the official phone number for the Sheriff’s Office (979-361-4900).

Guard Sensitive Information: Never share personal, financial, or sensitive information over the phone unless you initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity.

Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated on the latest scams prevalent in your community through official law enforcement channels, local news outlets, and social media platforms. Sharing this information with friends, family, and neighbors raises awareness and prevents others from falling victim.

Report Suspicious Calls: If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, report it immediately to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Your prompt reporting can assist us in investigating these fraudulent activities and bringing the culprits to justice.

You can report suspicious activity to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office by calling the non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888.